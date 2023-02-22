LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.70 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $105.81 million and $25.70 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00418393 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.16 or 0.27718573 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

