Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 12.5 %

LPX opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

