Lumi Credits Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,030.16 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

