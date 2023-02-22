Magic Internet Money (MIM) 1-Day Volume Hits $787,992.66

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and $787,992.66 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.73 or 0.27786093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

