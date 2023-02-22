MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,026,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 612,611 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 4th quarter worth $5,783,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 310,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

