Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 30,400 shares changing hands.
Manhattan Scientifics Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Manhattan Scientifics
Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.
