Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
MTW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $570.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
