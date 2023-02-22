Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $570.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

About Manitowoc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

