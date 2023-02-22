Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 319,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

