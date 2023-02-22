Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.40 ($24.89) and last traded at €23.75 ($25.27). Approximately 4,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.80 ($25.32).

Manz Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The company has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About Manz

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

