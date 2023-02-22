Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 136,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$62.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.