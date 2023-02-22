MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and $2.22 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00006736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.56919809 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,813,752.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

