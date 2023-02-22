Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 6,411 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 555,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

