Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 6,411 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 555,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.