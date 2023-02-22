Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-$11.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $154.62. 475,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.83.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

