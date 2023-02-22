Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $154.62. The company had a trading volume of 475,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,865. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $170.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

