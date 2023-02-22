Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.467-2.596 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 201,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Masonite International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

