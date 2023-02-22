Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 201,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

