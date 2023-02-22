Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.47.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

