Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.
Matador Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
MTDR opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
