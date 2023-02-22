Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.39, but opened at $63.69. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Matson shares last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 160,390 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Matson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Matson by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.