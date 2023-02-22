Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.32-0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $153-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.27 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Matterport stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 4,275,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,758. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matterport by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matterport by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 412,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

