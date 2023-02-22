Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.09-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $34-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.70 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to -($0.32-0.36) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 4,295,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.