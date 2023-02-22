Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.71 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.

Matterport Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,758. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matterport by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 412,627 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Matterport by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 525,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 167,723 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

