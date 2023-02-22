Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 177,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

