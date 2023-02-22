McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of McKesson worth $198,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $361.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.