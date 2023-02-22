Mdex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Mdex has a total market cap of $93.25 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,704,253 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

