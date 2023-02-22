Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of MED opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $197.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

