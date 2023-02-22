Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medpace by 82.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

