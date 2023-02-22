MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. MELD has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,597,709,961 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01902812 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,422,641.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

