MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,320.00.

MELI opened at $1,099.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

