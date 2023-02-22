MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.68 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. MinePlex has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00421088 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.36 or 0.27893614 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,656,830 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

