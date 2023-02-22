MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 1.9%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.04 ($5.36) and last traded at €5.05 ($5.37). 94,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.48).

MLP Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $552.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 99.29.

MLP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.