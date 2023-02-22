MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 46,118 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

USB opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

