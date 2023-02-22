MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 577.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

