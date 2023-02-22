MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

