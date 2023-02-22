MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 20,606 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.