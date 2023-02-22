MML Investors Services LLC Sells 46,919 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.