MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

