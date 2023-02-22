Monero (XMR) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $72.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $156.84 or 0.00658360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00393017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00093149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00587944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00180252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00197047 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,804 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

