Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $87.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 570,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,097. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

