Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

PEG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 1,978,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,407. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

