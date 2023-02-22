MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 143,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 154,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of analysts have commented on MOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $639.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

