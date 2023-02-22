NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,000 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies accounts for 1.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $58,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

