National Bankshares Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.10.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE ABX traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.92. 2,972,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,175. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.17.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

