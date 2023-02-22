National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $56.24. National Health Investors shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 245,155 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
Further Reading
