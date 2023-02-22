Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

ILCV stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $70.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31.

