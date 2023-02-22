Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.36% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,181,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 601,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,433,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

FVAL opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

