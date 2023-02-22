Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,601.58

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $8,601.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00224328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00104424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00055629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,557,895 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.