Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.15. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 223,296 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.