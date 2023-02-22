Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.15. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 223,296 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

