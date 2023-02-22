Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $637.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.55. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

