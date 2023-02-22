NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 0.7% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00010390 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $129.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,410,967 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 860,596,734 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.48844562 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $183,724,481.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

